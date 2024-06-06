Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

