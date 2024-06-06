Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires £153.76 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs bought 31 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £153.76 ($197.00).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Andrew Briggs purchased 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($192.09).

On Tuesday, March 26th, Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.74), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($269,833.62).

Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:PHNX traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 499 ($6.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,737. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,537.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.80 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.42.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 26.65 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -37,857.14%.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.70) to GBX 525 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.87).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

