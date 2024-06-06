Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

