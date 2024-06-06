PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
