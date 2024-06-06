PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 802,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 151,965 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 233,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

