Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 18,849 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.12. 724,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

