Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Hershey worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 856,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.50. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

