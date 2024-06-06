Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $18.44 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Monster Beverage by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,995 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 36,709,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

