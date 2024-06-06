Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. 2,073,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

