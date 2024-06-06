Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 12,231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,667. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

