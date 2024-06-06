Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 29,894 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,894 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 538,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

