Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 40,954 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,954 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,966.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

BR stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average is $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

