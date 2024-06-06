Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0694 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $2,308.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07946165 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,600.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

