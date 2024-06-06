Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $633.76

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.76 ($8.12) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.97). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.97), with a volume of 7,549 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.25) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £327.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,760.41). 22.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

