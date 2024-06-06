Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $424,240.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Post by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Post by 91.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Post by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

