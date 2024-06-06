PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.77.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Insiders have bought 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

