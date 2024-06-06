Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $15.10 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $15.38.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

