Prom Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $214.58 million and $10.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $11.76 or 0.00016479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,313.37 or 0.99949398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.37894679 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,961,239.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

