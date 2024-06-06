ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.21

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 12782196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

