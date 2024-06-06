ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.21

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 12782196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
