Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2,932.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $76,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day moving average of $283.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.28 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

