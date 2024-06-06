Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,196,234 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8,513.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $116,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 9,228,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

