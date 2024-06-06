Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 215,338 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7,628.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 785,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

