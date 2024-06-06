Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 712,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.81% of Terreno Realty worth $44,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 471,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

