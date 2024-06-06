Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $136.63 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $136,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.98. 2,393,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

