Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2,257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. 1,284,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,266. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

