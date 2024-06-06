Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2,811.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NEE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,496,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,950. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

