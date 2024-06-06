Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 490.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

