Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,229,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,757,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 181,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.78. 2,278,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

