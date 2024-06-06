Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,551,405 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NIKE were worth $169,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.72. 9,746,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,774. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

