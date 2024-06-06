Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,896,753 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 33,636.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 92,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501 over the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

