Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 248,591 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

