Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 54,727 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 276.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,727 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.41. 2,755,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

