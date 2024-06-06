Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 590,972 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

TSM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,735,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,292. The stock has a market cap of $840.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $164.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

