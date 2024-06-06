Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $16.90 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 507,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

