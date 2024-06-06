PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,363. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

