PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Bank of America reduced their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

