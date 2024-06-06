Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Q Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Q Investments

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

