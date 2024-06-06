Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.53 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00004985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $371.80 million and $35.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.20 or 0.05363036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00050464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,181,600 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

