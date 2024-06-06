Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.53 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00004985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $371.80 million and $35.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.20 or 0.05363036 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00050464 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010303 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016944 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012084 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002837 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,181,600 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.
