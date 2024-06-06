Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 616 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16.

On Friday, April 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 320,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

