QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,007.12 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $222,944.52 and $1,007.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,718.98 or 1.00055203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00107954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149411 USD and is down -20.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,262.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

