Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $101,224.25 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $101,224.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,226 shares in the company, valued at $146,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quest Resource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

