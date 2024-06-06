Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $101,224.25 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $101,224.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,226 shares in the company, valued at $146,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Quest Resource Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of QRHC stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
