Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 434,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,543. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

