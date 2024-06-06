Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
