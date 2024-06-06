Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. 3,343,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,907. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

