ReddCoin One Day Volume Tops $84.87 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 138.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 188.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.03 million and $84.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00119963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.