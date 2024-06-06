Reviewing Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.27 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.11 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -1.11

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91% Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ikena Oncology and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Ikena Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.