Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,080,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Revvity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revvity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,483,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.