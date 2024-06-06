Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $295.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,922.60 or 1.00022258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00012501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00108279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00187211 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $315.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.