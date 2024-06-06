Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.51

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 270909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Riskified Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

