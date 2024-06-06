Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,569,051.38 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09.

On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

