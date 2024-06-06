Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.95

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 6513804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,851 shares of company stock worth $23,340,794 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

